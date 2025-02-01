Labourer ‘stabbed’ to death

Kolkata: A labourer was allegedly stabbed to death at a chair manufacturing factory in Bankra of Howrah late on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Jarjis Ansari of Jharkhand, had come to Howrah along with another youth, Faum Ansari. On Thursday night, during an altercation between them, Faum allegedly stabbed Jarjis with a knife. Jarjis too allegedly tried to stab Faum.

Jarjis was declared brought dead at a Howrah district hospital where Faum was also admitted. Police later registered a case and arrested Faum. However, the cops are waiting for the autopsy report. It is suspected that there was a dispute between Jarjis and Faum over some monetary issue.