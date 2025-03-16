Labourer injured during reconstruction work of house

Kolkata: A labourer was injured after he fell down and at the same time a portion of a house collapsed during a reconstruction work going on in Muktaram Babu Street area on Sunday afternoon.

The injured labourer identified as Rabiul Sheikh has been admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) with multiple injuries. It has been learnt that a house located at 119A, Muktaram Babu Street was going through a major revamp for the past several days. For this purpose the labourers had set up a ladder like temporary structure. Using that set up, the labourers used to climb up and down. On Sunday afternoon while working, a labourer fell down from the said ladder-like structure and landed on a concrete slab like place. Due to the impact of falling, the concrete portion also collapsed.

Immediately the work was stopped and the labourer was rushed to the hospital.

Later, police, Disaster Management Group (DMG) and KMC personnel went to the spot and conducted a primary enquiry.