Labourer dies in fire at thermocol factory

Kolkata: A labourer died after a fire broke out at a thermocol factory in the Alampur area of Sankrail, Howrah, on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 pm at the factory located near the Alampur crossing. Due to the presence of flammable materials, the fire spread quickly, accompanied by thick black smoke that was visible from a distance. Six fire tenders were deployed to the site, and it took firefighters over two hours to bring the blaze under control. After the fire was extinguished, a search operation inside the premises revealed the body of a man.

He was later identified as Akash Hazra, a resident of Tulsiberia. Hazra reportedly worked at a nearby factory and had visited the thermocol unit when the fire broke out. Police suspect he died due to burn injuries, although the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation. Preliminary findings suggest a possible short circuit, but officials have not ruled out other possibilities. Authorities will also investigate whether the factory had adequate fire safety measures and if all safety protocols were followed.