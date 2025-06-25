Labour dept struggles to find SHGs for 69 tea garden crèches in North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: Despite earlier calls, the state Labour department is still struggling to find self-help groups (SHGs) to operate 69 newly built crèches in tea gardens across North Bengal. A second round of applications has now been invited in a prescribed format to speed up the process.

A total of 76 crèches were constructed across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur districts to provide child care support to tea garden workers. Of these, only a few—such as those in Dalmore, Ramjhora, Ethelbari, Madhu, Tulshipara and Bijaynagar tea estates in Alipurduar—have become operational under SHG management. The remaining 69 are ready but lying idle.

District-wise, 43 of the non-operational crèches are located in Darjeeling, 13 in Jalpaiguri, 10 in Alipurduar and one each in Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur.

In March, the department invited SHGs to take over the crèches, but only seven responded, all from Alipurduar. The low turnout has been attributed to the lack of trained SHG members and the inactivity of many local groups.

Labour minister Moloy Ghatak recently stated that the crèches would soon be functional and managed by SHGs. Among the facilities waiting to be handed over are those in Nurbung, Simulbari and Jayantika (Darjeeling), Fagu (Kalimpong), Bandapani and Satali (Alipurduar) and several in Jalpaiguri.

The crèches are meant to serve children aged six months to six years. SHG members will oversee operations, while Anganwadi workers will handle health and nutrition. Older children will be engaged in pre-primary education and play-based learning.

A senior official in the Labour department admitted: “Despite the infrastructure being ready, we are struggling to find competent SHGs to take charge. Without trained members, it’s difficult to ensure proper care and safety

for the children.”

Nakul Sonar, central leader of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, expressed concern: “Tea workers are toiling under the scorching sun, while their children remain in dilapidated or unused crèches. These new centres must be opened without further delay.”

Echoing the urgency, Amarnath Mallick, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Tea Directorate, said: “We are actively working to hand over all 69 crèches to self-help groups as soon as possible.”