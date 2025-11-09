Labour department announces Rs 1,500 financial relief for tea garden workers

Jalpaiguri: More than a month after the devastating floods brought work to a standstill in several tea gardens, the Labour department has announced financial assistance for affected workers under the state’s Financial Assistance to Workers of Locked Out Industries (FAWLOI) scheme.

According to the official notification, 1,164 workers of Bamandanga Tea Estate and 1,257 workers of Subhashini Tea Estate will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 until conditions return to normal. The scheme came into effect on November 5, and payments are expected to be credited to workers’ bank accounts by December 5.

“It has been a month since the unfortunate natural disaster of October 5. As per the new government guidelines, the workers will receive the allowance from November 5,” said Jalpaiguri Deputy Labour Commissioner Shubhagata Gupta. “By December 5, Rs1,500 will be credited to each worker’s account as part of the FAWLOI scheme.”

Surjit Ganguly, manager of the Bamandanga-Tondoo Tea Estate, said: “It will take some more time for the garden to return to normalcy. We have already informed the Labour department in writing about the overall problems faced by the estate. According to government rules, the workers will receive the allowance, which will provide them with some relief.” Since the October 5 floods, workers of both Bamandanga-Tondoo and Subhashini Tea Estates have received relief materials from government and private agencies. However, with no cash flow, many are struggling to manage daily household expenses and temporary aid alone cannot provide a lasting solution.

Welcoming the decision, tea workers’ unions said the allowance will help workers overcome immediate financial hardship. “Under this new government rule, 1,164 workers of Bamandanga and 1,257 workers of Subhashini Tea Estate will receive

Rs 1,500 per month under FAWLOI. The damage caused by the disaster is beyond calculation, but this support will bring some relief,” said Nakul Sonar, chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union.