Lab attendant designs special devices for security personnel

Imagine Batman without his Bat-suit or Spiderman without his web! Now Bappa Roy of Raiganj has come out with two special devices for security personnel of our country who he feel they are no less than real-life superheroes.

Bappa Roy, a lab attendant at the Physics department of Raiganj University, has devised special electrical gloves and batons that issue electric shocks when activated. Bappa Roy, stated: “These special gloves and batons are mainly made for the defence personnel, paramilitary forces and other security personnel. They can be used for self-defence. The devices are connected with high-quality batteries. They give out electric shocks which are capable of stunning an opponent. However, these specially designed equipment are safe for the user. After a year-long research, I was successful.”

The baton uses the same technology but has added features. It has two layers with a knife cleverly placed in the middle. The outer layer is made of fibre encasing a metal part. A knife is placed inside the hollow baton. The knife can be used for self-defence. Despite all this, the baton is very light yet sturdy.

Durlabh Sarkar, The Registrar of the Raiganj University stated: “An application for patent of the invention will be made. We will apply for patents for these two devices. This project will be sent to various IITs. In the past also many devices have been designed by the Department of Physics of Raiganj University.”