KVK Sonamukhi marks Agri Education Day with students

Kolkata: To sensitise young learners to the importance of agriculture, scientific farming and opportunities in agri-preneurship, the West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Sonamukhi, Bankura, celebrated Agriculture Education Day (December 3) at Jashra Primary School.

The event saw an overwhelming response, with 117 students and teachers participating.

The programme featured several student-centric activities. Scientists from WBCADC KVK Sonamukhi demonstrated improved crop varieties and location-specific agricultural technologies which include high-yielding and stress-tolerant varieties, improved production practices, resource-conserving technologies and simple value-addition options suitable for farm families.

Students and teachers interacted with the KVK team to understand how modern scientific methods can transform smallholder farming.

“Agriculture is not only a means of livelihood but also a promising avenue for innovation, entrepreneurship and rural development,” said Moumita Dey (Gupta), programme co-ordinator of KVK Sonamukhi.

Pradip Dey, director, ICAR–ATARI, Kolkata, emphasised that early exposure to agricultural science and the role of farmers in nation-building is crucial for nurturing the next generation of agri-professionals and rural entrepreneurs.

Teachers said such interactive initiatives help students connect classroom lessons with real-life issues like food production, environment and rural livelihoods.