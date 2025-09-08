Kushmandi tribal woman gangrape: Two arrested, hunt on for others

BALURGHAT: Two youths have been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 21-year-old tribal housewife in Kushmandi and were remanded to four days’ police custody by the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Manik Murmu (24) and Abhinash Soren (23). According to police sources, the incident occurred on Thursday night when the young woman was sitting alone on the veranda of her parents’ house. A group of local youths allegedly dragged her to a nearby mango orchard, where they committed the crime before fleeing the scene.

Hearing her cries, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the traumatised woman, later bringing her back to her home. On Friday evening, the victim’s family lodged a written complaint at Kushmandi Police Station. Immediately after receiving the complaint, the police launched a probe. Acting promptly, they arrested the two accused the same night.

On Saturday afternoon, the arrested duo was produced before the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court. Police had sought seven days’ custody for further interrogation, but the judge granted four days’ police custody. Investigators revealed that at least two more youths suspected of involvement are absconding. Multiple raids were being carried out in different areas to trace the culprits. Police also said that the victim was sent for medical examination.

The incident has triggered widespread anger in the region, with demands for strict action against the perpetrators. Social organisations have condemned the brutality and urged authorities to ensure speedy justice for the survivor.

Confirming the arrests, Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dipanjan Bhattacharya stated: “Based on the written complaint, we started an investigation and arrested two persons who have been remanded to four days’ police custody. Raids are underway to nab the remaining accused and they will be caught soon.”