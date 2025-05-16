Kushmandi: 7 child marriage cases foiled in 3 days

BALURGHAT: In a troubling reflection of deep-rooted social issues, Kushmandi block of South Dinajpur district has emerged as a hotspot for child marriages. Within just three days — May 6, 7 and 9 — local administration successfully intervened and stopped seven such weddings across different areas of the block.

In many cases, frightened minor girls themselves approached school authorities or the police for help, while some even fled their homes to escape forced marriages. Such incidents have become all too familiar for the residents of Kushmandi. However, social workers warn that these visible cases may represent only a fraction of the actual problem.

Recent data from the Health department reveals an alarming rate of underage pregnancies in the region, further highlighting the gravity of the issue. While the administration is prompt in acting upon reports of child marriages, the problem remains persistent.

On May 6, acting on a tip-off from Childline, the block administration stopped three child marriages in Deul and Bareil panchayats. Wedding preparations were in full swing with music playing and guests arriving. Just before the groom’s family could reach the venue, police and administrative officials arrived, putting an abrupt end to the ceremonies. The festive mood quickly turned into scenes of distress and tears.

Similar interventions have occurred in over 50 cases across Kushmandi and neighbouring Harirampur blocks. On one night recently, authorities halted three back-to-back underage marriages, a feat that left officers both relieved and alarmed. Ashis Das, secretary of the local unit of Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, questioned the silence of local panchayat members, stating: “How can such events happen without the local representatives knowing?”

Social worker Suraj Das emphasised the need for collective protest from society, while Para Legal Volunteer Umed Ali called for intensified awareness campaigns.

Block Development Officer Nayana De affirmed that structured programmes are already in place at the panchayat level and any deliberate legal violations will face strict action.

Kushmandi police IC Tarun Saha added that special awareness drives are being conducted in schools and no offender will be spared.