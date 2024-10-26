Kurseong to get first waste segregation plant

Darjeeling: Kurseong is all set to get its first waste segregation and treatment plant. The Kurseong Municipality has initiated the construction of a waste treatment plant in Kurseong to efficiently segregate and utilise waste generated in the Municipality area. The project is pegged at a cost of Rs96,12,270 and is set to be completed in 6 months.

The project aims to tackle waste management issues by segregating waste at the source and treating it appropriately. A few months ago, a road was constructed to facilitate waste transport from within Kurseong Municipality to the plant to be located at the Suntaley Pakha. The first phase of the project will involve leveling the land and creating designated areas for waste segregation. Construction started on Thursday following the foundation stone laying ceremony. The waste treatment plant is being set up at Suntale Pakha. “The Solid Waste Management project is under 15th Finance Commission funding. It is under the Municipal Affairs and Urban Development department of Bengal. In the first phase focus is on creating a 25x30 meter area for dumping segregated waste. In the second phase, sections will be built to separate dry and wet waste. After segregation we will produce manure from the waste. The land was given by Castleton Tea Estate for this,” stated Chairman Brigen Gurung.

Chairman, vice-chairman Subash Pradhan along with other municipal representatives, inspected the site. Kurseong has been reeling under improper waste management with many dumping their garbage in Jhoras (springs) thereby blocking them, leading to inundation of adjacent areas including roads during heavy rains.