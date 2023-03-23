Kurseong to be hub of Nepali radio broadcasting in India from April 1

darjeeling: All India Radio Kurseong is being made the hub content generation and transmission centre for Nepali language. From April 1, 2023, the programmes of Nepali service will be broadcast from the Kurseong station instead of New Delhi.



“Following a meeting of the External Service Division (ESD) of All India Radio under the chairpersonship of DG (News) it was decided by the competent authority that with effect from 1.04.2023 the Nepali Service of ESD would be stopped originating programmes from New Delhi as AIR Kurseong is being made hub content generation and transmission in Nepali Language. Hence from April 1 2023 the Programmes of Nepali Services of ESD would be broadcast from AIR, Kurseong accordingly,” stated a notice of Prasar Bharati.

There has been a long standing demand in the Hills that AIR Kurseong be made the centre for content creation for the Nepali language as it would promote local artistes. In a press release Darjeeling MP Raju Bista relayed the news to media persons.

“With this, our local talents, artistes, musicians, singers, lyricists, writers, dramatists, news readers, news producers, radio content creators will greatly benefit. Kurseong will become the heart of Nepali Language Radio broadcasting in India. I am confident that very soon, AIR Kurseong will also become a hub of content generation and transmission for Nepali language Doordarshan Channel as well,” added Bista.

All political parties have welcomed the upgrade. “We thank MP Raju Bista for pursuing the matter. We hope that the relay station of Doordarshan in Kurseong will also be upgraded soon and content created from here in Nepali. We urge the MP to take this up also,” stated Anit Thapa.