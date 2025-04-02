Kurseong: Teen succumbs to injuries after being hit by DHR

Darjeeling: Roshni Rai, the 15-year-old who was hit by the Darjeeling-NJP Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) train in Kurseong, succumbed to her injuries at a private nursing home in Siliguri in the wee hours of Tuesday. Protests broke out at the Kurseong Railway Station with news of her death.

A meeting ensued attended by GTA chief Anit Thapa, Kurseong SDO, Railway officials and local residents to discuss the demand of compensation for the family of the deceased. Thapa has constituted a committee to take a look into the legal aspects to ensure compensation. He also handed over Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the family in his personal capacity.

At around 12:30 pm on Monday the NJP-bound train hit the Class 9 student and her friend in Kurseong town. While her friend was discharged after primary first aid, Roshni Rai, a student of Class 9, St. Joseph’s school, Kurseong suffered grievous injuries.

The Railways claimed that the driver had blown the whistle a number of times but the girls were using headphones at the time and did not hear the train approaching. Roshni was dragged a few yards before the train could be stopped. She was rushed to the Kurseong Sub Divisional Hospital from where she was referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. Roshni was admitted at a private nursing home in Siliguri, where she breathed her last in the wee hours of Tuesday. She was a resident of Kailapani, Makaibari.

“We will ensure compensation for Roshni. I have constituted a committee with the chairman, vice-chairman of Kurseong Municipality, Panchayat representatives as well as representatives of the community to probe the legal aspects so that the family is compensated. We have also handed over Rs. 1 lakh to the family. Time and again such accidents are happening. The Railway has to take this issue seriously and ensure that this can be avoided. People come here to see the World Heritage, which are the steam locos and not the diesel. The DHR should consider replacing the diesel locos with the heritage steam,” added Anit Thapa. The DHR has also pledged support to the family.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. As soon as the last rites of Roshni are over we will meet the family and help them with the paperwork for the compensation tribunal.

The DHR will extend all necessary support to the family,” stated Rishav Choudhary, director, DHR.