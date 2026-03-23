Kurseong: Tea garden workers field independent candidate

Darjeeling: In an interesting turn of events, tea garden workers have announced an independent candidate for the Kurseong Assembly Constituency, who is being projected to become their voice in Bengal’s Legislative Assembly and fight for their rights. Sumendra Tamang’s candidature was announced on Sunday under the banner of Shramjivi Pahal. He is a resident of Barbong Busty in Kurseong.



Tea garden workers Tanuja Lama of Longview Tea Estate, Sudha Tamang of Ringtong Tea Estate, and Chewang Yonjon jointly declared Tamang’s candidature. Addressing the media on Sunday, the representatives stated that workers in the region have long supported political parties by voting them into power, but their concerns have largely remained unaddressed.

“Despite electing representatives time and again, nothing has been done in favour of labourers. This time, we have decided to field our own candidate,” they said. They further alleged that even after winning elections, leaders have failed to safeguard the interests of workers. Emphasising the need for representation from within the working class, they said Tamang has been nominated as an independent candidate to champion labour rights.

Chewang Yonjon explained: “For the past 10 to 12 years, we have been consistently working on various issues across the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions, particularly for the working class. This decision to contest the elections is part of a broader initiative and an ideological movement.”

Sumendra Tamang, the independent candidate, said that he has been actively engaged in social work and youth representation for over a decade. “We are entering the electoral fray to provide an alternative to the people. Our call this election is ‘No vote to BJP and no vote to Trinamool,’” he stated, positioning himself as a voice of the youth and labour community in the Hills.

Shramjivi Pahal outlined a wide-ranging agenda, including support for workers’ struggles against exploitation, demands for statutory minimum wages and land rights for tea and cinchona garden workers and entitlements for peasants and forest dwellers. The platform also calls for employment opportunities for youth, improved education and universal access to housing, healthcare, drinking water and roads. It also criticised policies such as CAA/NRC and demonetisation, and called for environmental protection through the scrapping of “anti-people” projects.

Kurseong Constituency has a large number of tea gardens and cinchona plantations. Tamang has planned to encash this and woo the workers. Amar Lama of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and Sonam Lama from the BJP are contesting from this Constituency. The Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front is yet to announce its candidate.