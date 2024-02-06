Kurseong set to get IT Hub at a cost of Rs 48 cr in next 2 yrs

Darjeeling: Kurseong is set to get an IT Hub at a cost of Rs. 48 crore. The IT hub is being built by WEBEL, the nodal agency of Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Government of West Bengal along with the GTA. Aimed at providing opportunities for entrepreneurs of North Bengal, the project is scheduled to be completed within two years. The foundation stone of the project was laid by GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa on Tuesday. A 200-bed hospital is also in the pipeline for Kurseong.



The IT Hub is coming up in the existing incomplete multi-level parking building near the Kurseong Polytechnic College. The IT park will have an approximate 1.5 lac sq ft floor area with 30 Plug and Play modules over 35618 sq ft and 30 Non-plug and play modules over 24287 sq ft. 5940 sq ft area will be used for Food and beverage commercial use and 19369 sq ft for commercial use. The IT hub will also boast of car parking facility, rooftop Futsal ground and badminton court along with a rooftop theater.

“The IT hub will present itself as a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs of North Bengal and will also open up a gateway for neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan,” stated Soumya Purkait, Principal Secretary, GTA. “We have to vote based on performance henceforth. Till now we have been voting only on Gorkhaland songs. It has brought us to the brink of destruction. This time we will have to vote for the party that helps us and not on mere assurances. We will have our own Gorkha candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. However, not caring much for the symbol we have to vote for those who will help us,” stated Anit Thapa, addressing

the gathering. He stated that the 100-bedded Kurseong hospital will be upgraded and shifted to a location below the Kurseong tourist lodge. The new 200-bed hospital will boast of all modern facilities. The existing hospital in the middle of the town will be converted into a multilevel parking space.

Thapa stated that the GTA and state government are also working on a Rs 100 crore drinking water project for Kurseong.

Already two reservoirs, one at Downhill at Rs 26 crore and the other at Sepoydhura at Rs 36 crore have been sanctioned,” stated Thapa thanking the

state government.