Kurseong: House gutted in fire, no casualties

Darjeeling: A house belonging to Daniel Pradhan was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out at Lower Cutlery in Ward No. 3 of Kurseong municipality on Friday afternoon.



According to local sources, the fire broke out at around 2:45 pm. Though the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed, residents suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire.

On receiving information, a fire engine arrived. However, due to the inaccessibility of the location, the fire tender could not reach the site directly. Firefighters then stationed the engine at the playground of St. Alphonsus Higher Secondary School and pumped water from there to douse the flames. Local residents played a crucial role in controlling the fire and preventing it from spreading further.

No family members were present inside the house at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. However, a member of the affected family said that nothing could be salvaged, with all belongings reduced to ashes in the blaze.

On being informed, local leaders, including area sabhasad Shyam Sherpa, Kurseong Municipality vice-chairman Subash Pradhan, and others visited the spot.