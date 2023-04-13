Kurseong has immense tourism potential, says GTA chief

DARJEELING: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief Anit Thapa on Thursday stated that Kurseong has immense tourism potential and the ball has already started rolling.



Thapa inaugurated a clock tower in Kurseong town on Thursday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Thapa stated: “We converted an old public toilet into a clock tower. Likewise, we have to convert our old thoughts also paving way to positivity. The Hills have borne the brunt of so many agitations that we find it difficult to adopt new ideas and visions.”

Thapa stated that contrary to the popular belief, Kurseong has immense tourist potential. “Kurseong is the gateway to the Hills. Already tourists have started thronging to Kurseong. All the homestays and hotels in town are running packed. We now have a 5-star hotel in Kurseong and more such star category hotels will come up in future,” stated Thapa.

He, however, appealed to the public to maintain and keep the town clean.

“Cleanliness is the key. However, the government and the civic body alone cannot keep the town clean. Even the public need to play a key role in this,” stated Thapa.

He advised the Kurseong municipality to do away with garbage vats in the town and replace them with something productive and beautiful. “You will have to plan a system of house to house garbage collection for this,” advised Thapa.

Along with the clock tower located opposite the Kurseong Railway Station, Thapa inaugurated a garden below the clock tower; a rest shed next to the Kurseong motor stand along with 55 CCTV cameras installed in the Kurseong town for security purpose.

From the inauguration programme, Thapa also gave a clarion call to the Hills to unite and come to a common platform to celebrate Nepali new year’s day on Friday.

“Forgetting political affiliations let us unite and come together to commemorate New Year together as one single community,” stated Thapa.