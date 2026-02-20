Kurseong BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma joins TMC

Kolkata: “Disillusioned” by the BJP-led Centre’s anti-Bengal stance, saffron party’s MLA from Kurseong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the Assembly elections; accuses the saffron party of doing politics of religion.



Sharma, who had been at loggerheads with the BJP for some time, while joining the ruling party at its office in Kolkata on Thursday, alleged that the BJP stopped funds to the state and ignored the development in the Darjeeling hills, and he also added that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the only leader who can challenge the BJP.

Alleging that the BJP-led Centre failed to fulfil regional expectations, Sharma said that the saffron party did not make any effort for a separate state of Gorkhaland as promised in their election manifesto. “BJP will never give anything to the Gorkhas. They only make hollow promises to secure votes,” he added. He joined the Press conference in the presence of Bengal ministers Shashi Panja and Bratya Basu.

“I would first like to address the people of Kurseong who elected me. When the last assembly session concluded, I announced that I am a free bird. I have not disrespected the mandate of the people. Some will criticise my decision; I do not care much about such criticism,” Sharma said adding: “I will try to fulfil your dream of a better society and a better future. Mamata Banerjee is the only leader who can challenge today’s degrading nationwide politics.”

“The Centre never sent funds, but development of Kurseong was not affected as the state did its job,” he maintained. Stressing that he would work for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “development model”, Sharma signalled a churn in the Darjeeling Hills before the assembly polls, expected to be held in the next two months.

“I was elected by my Gorkha brothers and sisters, but I have not been able to work for them. The BJP made promises but did nothing. There was no real work on the ground,” he said. He had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an Independent from the Darjeeling seat, projecting himself as the “son-of-the-soil”. The bid, however, failed to gain traction, with the BJP’s Raju Bista retaining the seat.