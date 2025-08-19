Kurseong: 23-year-old tourist from Howrah ‘falls from balcony’, dies

Darjeeling: A 23-year-old youth from Howrah who was on a holiday with his friends apparently fell from the balcony of a homestay in Kurseong and died on Monday morning. Saptanil Chatterjee along with 5 of his friends had arrived at Dowhill in Kurseong on Sunday and checked into a homestay.

On Monday morning at around 5:30 am, local residents heard a loud thud and went out to check. They found the youth lying on the ground below the balcony in a pool of blood. The police were immediately informed. Chatterjee was rushed to the Kurseong sub divisional hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Chatterjee was a resident of Deulti, Howrah and was a student of an engineering college. Two days ago, the group had arrived at a friend’s house in Jalpaiguri. After spending two days in Jalpaiguri, they had then come up to Kurseong. The group of 6 consisted of 2 males and 4 females. The other five are all students of the Sociology department of the Jadavpur University.

“The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem and an unnatural death case has been registered as we have not received any complaint yet. An investigation is on.

We have visited the place of occurrence and even called in a forensic team to inspect the site. The family of the deceased has been informed,” stated Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kurseong.