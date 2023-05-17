Kurmis seek Dilip Ghosh’s apology, stage stir

Demanding an apology from BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh for making offensive comments, a large number of people from the Kurmi community on Wednesday allegedly attacked his house in Kharagpur.

The protestors broke the main gate of the BJP leader’s house to gain entrance inside the compound and started agitating.

Later police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Earlier, BJP state president Sukanta Mazumder had apologised on behalf of Ghosh but the protestors demanded an apology from the BJP vice-president.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Dilip Ghosh has to apologise to the people for his remark. The BJP’s state unit chief, Sukanta Mazumdar cannot offer to apologize on behalf of Dilip.”

On Wednesday a large number of Kurmi protestors marched to Dilip’s house and started agitating inside the compound. However, Dilip was not there. At present, he is in Delhi. He reportedly denied to apologise for his comments.

Recently, while he was on his way for a meeting in Lalgarh, Dilip, faced fierce protests by the Kurmis. He was also surrounded on the road for some time. The road was cordoned off for about ten minutes.

When Dilip got down from his car he got involved in an altercation with the Kurmis. It is alleged that Dilip later made an offensive comment about the Kurmi.