Kurmis hold talks with Chief Secretary

Kolkata: Five days after receipt of a letter for talks from the state administration, a team from the Kurmi community met Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi at Nabanna on Tuesday.



However, after the meeting, they claimed that the same was rather disappointing.

“The meeting was futile and no justification was provided by the state government,” Kurmi leader Rajesh Mahato told reporters after

the meeting.

The team demanded that they had not come with any demand letter to be placed before the state government. They claimed to have attended the meeting as the state government had expressed its willingness to hold talks with them.

“We had come here to see the state government’s stand on our demands,“ a representative who attended the meeting said.

The Kurmi community has been agitating demanding their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list, the acknowledgement of the Sarna religion, inclusion of the Kurmali language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. They have been demanding that the state government should send a report to the central government justifying their demands.

Since April 1, the Kurmis have been agitating in different parts of Junglemahal- Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and Jhargram in Bengal as well as in parts of Jharkhand and Odisha.

Train services have been adversely affected due to their movement. Even the National Highway in the state was blocked due to their agitation.

In the meantime, they received a letter for talks from the state government and withdrew their agitation some days back.