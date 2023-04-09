Kurmi protest over ST status: Blockade at Kustaur lifted, agitation in Khemasuli continues

Kolkata: After pressure from the administration, the Kurmi community on Sunday decided to withdraw the rail blockade from Kustaur station under the Adra division of South Eastern Railway (SER).



As a result of agitation withdrawal at Kustaur station, eight trains which were earlier cancelled with run on diverted routes and ten trains will run on scheduled time, including Purulia-Howrah Express, Tatanagar- Thawe Express and Santragachi-Porbandar Express, amongst others.

However, according to the railway officials, the protest at Khemasuli station continues. Moreover, agitation also started at Kotshila station under the Adra division from 12:20 pm on Sunday.

The administration, in a meeting on Sunday, had made it clear that strict action will be taken against the agitators if the blockade is not lifted.

The people from the Kurmi community have been protesting demanding the status of Schedule Tribe (ST) since Wednesday.

More than 200 trains have been cancelled by the SER since Wednesday leading to a major crisis. Long-distance trains including Shatabdi and Duronto, amongst other express and mail trains, have been cancelled because of the blockade. Trains continue to remain cancelled on Monday. According to the SER notice, 93 trains have been cancelled on Monday and three on Tuesday.

According to a senior railway official, letters have been sent by the SER to the state Chief Secretary seeking appropriate state action on the situation.

The letter also stated that the railway will help the state with the situation. The railway reportedly requested the blockade to be lifted by the state using GRP and state police.