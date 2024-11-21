Kuntal Ghosh granted conditional bail in ED case

Kolkata: A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, granted conditional bail to the expelled TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January 2023 in connection with the cash-for-school job case.

The single bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh granted bail to Ghosh in the case registered against him by ED. However, it was reportedly learnt that there is no chance for release of Kuntal since his other bail plea in the case registered by the CBI in the same matter is yet to be granted.