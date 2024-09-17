Kunal slams Mithun for ‘lay down lives’ remark

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday attacked actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty for his statement from a BJP rally in Kolkata that days may come when people have to lay down their lives and they should be prepared for it.



Ghosh slammed Chakraborty saying that the actor might have been resorting to revolutionary speech as his movie may soon hit the screen. Chakraborty while taking part in BJP’s sit-in demonstration at the Y channel said that Nabanna Abhiwan will be organised again and he would participate in it.

He also told the gathering that this march would not stop midway and it will reach 14th floor. Bullets may be fired and people should be ready to lay down their lives this time. Chakraborty might have hinted his apprehension that bullets may be fired if the Nabanna march happens for the second time in the RG Kar Medical College incident.

Ghosh however attacked Chakraborty for his controversial statement and said: “Mithun’s movie must be released soon and hence he is seeking publicity by delivering revolutionary speech. Chakraborty had joined a protest rally in Kolkata last Wednesday demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed at the RG Kar Hospital.

Chakraborty, who joined the BJP in March 2021, took part in the rally, which was participated by hundreds of people amid the ongoing agitation across the state over the rape and murder of the doctor that happened last month.

“This Bengal is a Bengal that fights against injustice. Until now, our voices have been suppressed. Now, people are not afraid. This (protest) will not stop until we get justice,” Chakraborty told reporters on Wednesday.