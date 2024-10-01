Kunal slams Left after ‘Kashmir Maange Azadi’ slogan raised at rally

Kolkata: A row erupted after a video went viral purportedly showing that “Kashmir Maange Azadi” was allegedly shouted from a protest rally taken out in Jadavpur in demand for justice for RG Kar Medical College victim.



Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh attacked the Left saying that in the name of protest, this kind of slogan is uncalled for. Junior doctors, however, said it could be an attempt to tarnish the protest.

Junior doctors took out protest rallies from several parts of the city on Sunday. A protest rally was organised in Jadavpur. A video went viral that showed the protestors were taking out a torch rally. Those who were at the front were carrying a banner that read, “Tilottama Bhebo Na, Agun Nibhte Debo na’ (Tolottama don’t worry, we will not let the fire of protest extinguished). The banner also carried the “We want justice” slogan. It was alleged that slogans like “Kolkata Maange Azadi”, “RG Kar Maange Azadi”, “Kashmir Maange Azadi” were shouted from the Jadavpur rally.

After the video went viral on social media, Kunal Ghosh attacked the Left asking the identity of the protestors who raised this slogan. On social media, Ghosh said: “Kashmir Maange Azadi’ slogan was shouted from a rally which was taken out for justice. Who are these people in Jadavpur? What was their purpose?”

Ghosh also said that they all want that RG Kar victim to get justice. But an attempt to create chaos by some people in the guise of red masks should be stopped. Incidentally, BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Sunday posted a video on X, purportedly showing some students shouting ‘Kashmir Maange Azadi‘ slogan.

Why the “Azadi” slogan in the procession of ‘Justice for Arjikar’? Who is giving? Whose conspiracy is trying to disrupt the movement with these two-five people?” a rough translation of Keya Ghosh’s post on X suggested.

As junior doctors were questioned about the viral video, they said they did not hold a rally in front of Jadavpur University and hence there was no point commenting

on the issue.