Kunal Ghosh snubs Justice Gangopadhyay for ‘Bhaipo’ remark

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s “Bhaipo” (nephew) remark inside the court during a hearing triggered sharp reaction from the Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh who said that the former is a “blot



on judiciary”.

During a hearing related to the compensation for a Covid victim, Justice Gangopadhyay uttered the word “Bhaipo” which Ghosh believes was uncalled for.

While hearing the case, the Justice, without naming anyone, said: “There is one Bhaipo who has a four-storeyed building worth rupees crores. Where does such a hefty amount

come from?”

Ghosh said: “Justice Gangopadhyay is acting like a blot on the Judiciary. He is misusing the chair of a justice. Taking advantage of the chair of a justice he is making a political statement. His political wish list and stand is clear.”

Referring to Justice Gangopadhyay as “comrade”, Ghosh said: “Have you forgotten comrade Abhijit Gangopadhyay that when Jyoti Basu was in power what scams emerged related to his son Chandan Basu? So many scams came up, including the Bengal lamp scam. You cannot discuss those scams. You cannot make such a statement sitting in the chair of a justice.”