Kunal Ghosh resigns as TMC state general secy and spokesperson

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Kunal Ghosh, on Friday, resigned from the post of party’s state general secretary and spokesperson.

Kunal Ghosh on Friday removed the party’s name from his official X handle. He instead chose to identify himself as a ‘journalist’ and ‘social activist’. Even as the party did not issue any formal statement, Ghosh, on Friday, said that he has resigned since he felt he was a “misfit”. He said: “I do not want to hold the post of state general secretary and spokesperson. I am a misfit in the system. I will remain as a party soldier.” In his last tweet on Thursday, Ghosh stated: “Incompetent, group-centric, and selfish leaders. Will continue to deceive all year round, yet faces tough competition from Didi, Abhishek, @AITCofficial. Victory depends on the enthusiasm of party workers, not personal gain, which may not be repeated.”

He later told a vernacular media channel that the main reason behind his resignation was also the party’s Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandopadhyay.