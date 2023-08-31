Kunal Ghosh moves HC, seeks permission to travel with CM to Spain

Kolkata: At a time when the Chief Minister and TMC chairperson, Mamata Banerjee is said to have got clearance to travel to Europe to woo investors for Bengal, her party’s state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, in a bid to accompany her on the trip, has moved Calcutta High Court after CBI objected to his clearance to go abroad.



Kunal, who is also the TMC spokesperson, moved the High Court requesting for his passport which is said to be in the custody of the lower court. The reason cited was his wish to accompany her party’s chairperson on her trip to Spain. However, the CBI is learnt to have raised objections to Kunal’s decision to travel abroad.

Ghosh reportedly approached a Division Bench of the court. Addressing the CBI, Justice Joymalya Bagchi is learnt to have questioned the CBI regarding their objection to letting Ghosh travel abroad.

The court asked the Central agency why they were objecting when there were no proven charges against Ghosh.

The court is further learnt to have told CBI that it is the decision of the state government as to who will accompany them on official tours but no one has the right to violate anyone’s fundamental rights.

Further, it was observed that Ghosh is also a journalist and travelled abroad in the past to places such as Singapore but has duly returned to his country.

“Then where is the objection?” the court asked the CBI.

The Central probe agency has argued that the case relating to Ghosh is pending with the court and hence permission can’t be granted.

The court then asked for a written explanation from the CBI. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 6. Mamata Banerjee is set to leave for the trip on September 12.