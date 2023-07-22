Kunal Ghosh dares Suvendu to face CBI questioning jointly

Kolkata: Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday dared BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to face Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogation jointly with him in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.



Ghosh also hit out at BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar over his remarks accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of taking a stand for the Pakistani government in connection with her tweet regarding the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob.

Ghosh claimed that the Pulwama attacks could have been well avoided if the BJP government would not have been negligent. “Regarding Saradha Scam, I had already submitted a few letters, the latest some days ago, demanding action against Suvendu. And responding to Suvendu’s letter drama, it is my open challenge to him, let us join into a joint interrogation session to cooperate with the probe,” Ghosh’s Twitter handle read.

His tweet came in the backdrop of Leader of Opposition Adhikari writing a letter to the CBI director on July 20 demanding questioning of both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Ghosh in the Saradha case.

Hitting out at Majumdar, Ghosh tweeted: “@DrSukantaBJP keeps forgetting that criticizing the government doesn’t make one an anti-national! Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik revealed that CRPF personnel were denied aircraft & made to commute by road despite terror attack threats. Had PM @narendramodi provided them with aircraft, those 40 jawans might have been alive today. If @BJP4India Govt had wanted, the Pulwama attacks could have been well avoided. It was their negligence that enabled the Pulwama incident to happen in the first place. Later, they shamefully exploited the deaths of the very same 40 personnel to gain political mileage in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections!.”

Mamata Banerjee had tweeted: “No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalized women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity. We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims.”