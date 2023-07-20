Kunal Ghosh Admitted in hospital with Vertigo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to his social media on Wednesday to share that he had to be admitted in a hospital with symptoms of vertigo. He wrote on his Facebook page that he is down with vertigo symptoms and is not able to stand on his feet. He shared that this is the second such vertigo attack in a span of 20 days and that after being hospitalized he has been administered a sedative through injection so he could sleep. Kunal said he is undergoing tests at the hospital and will be unavailable for the next five day