Kunal Ghosh acquitted in a case related to Saradha chit fund scam

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has been acquitted by the Special MP-MLA Court in Salt Lake from a case related to Saradha chit fund scam.



The court also mentioned in its verdict that the use of section 409, (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) is not applicable against him.

After the verdict, Ghosh wrote in his X handle: “MP MLA special court declared me completely innocent in another case of Saradha on Thursday afternoon. Lawyer Ayan Chakraborty conducted a long hearing.

Judge Jaishankar Roy declared me free from all charges in the verdict today. Court also mentioned in its verdict that section 409 is not applicable against me. Sudipta Sen admitted his guilt in this case which was registered in 2013 at Park Street police station. As Section 406 carries a maximum punishment of 3 years and Sudipta Sen is in jail for more than that, the judge acquitted him of the case even after accepting his guilty petition.”

Earlier in 2022, Ghosh was acquitted from all charges in a case related to the Saradha chit fund scam by the MP-MLA court.