Kunal alleges ‘major anomalies’ in Sisir Adhikari’s assets, writes to PM for probe

Requesting investigation into alleged major anomalies in assets of Contai MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson has written letters to the Prime Minister, Union Home minister, directors of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement

Directorate (ED).

In his letter, Kunal wrote that he found out that there are “major anomalies” in the declared assets of MP Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Sisir Adhikari was elected with the TMC symbol from Contai in the last Lok

Sabha elections.

However, TMC has been repeatedly asking him to clarify which party he belongs to since during the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections he was seen on the dais with top-rung BJP leaders.

Kunal wrote: “According to that sources, in 2009, his financial amount of assets was Rs 1083159. Then he became Central Minister. In 2012, his assets became Rs 03448000. How can it be possible? Not only that, after that year also, there are severe anomalies. This must be investigated. If the figures are fact, then cause of the anomalies should

be identified.”

He further wrote: “Sir, in that period, the Saradha Scam was going on. According to a complaint letter to Court by Saradha Owner Sudipta Sen, in the same time period he had been blackmailed by person/ persons, (who are identified as the son/ sons of that MP) forced to give huge money in Contai. This matter is yet to be investigated by CBI. As per allegation, there are Saradha funds in Contai Municipality paid by draft and huge cash paid to related persons.”

“Sir, if the assets figures becomes not correct, then those should be revised. But if figures are fact, then probe is needed. Whether there are link between abnormal growth of asset and Saradha Scam, it must be investigated. Therefore, kindly order for probe in this matter under CBI case no Saradha RC 06/14,”

Kunal wrote.