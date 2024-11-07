Kumlai tea garden workers demand resumption of PF and gratuity payments

Jalpaiguri: Workers of the Kumlai Tea Garden in Malbazar block halted work on Wednesday morning to stage a gate meeting, demanding the resumption of halted Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity payments. The demonstration, which took place from 7 am to 9 am, brought operations at the tea estate to a temporary standstill as workers voiced their grievances.

According to the workers, the current management initially introduced the Provident Fund upon taking over the estate, only to later discontinue contributions. They allege that unpaid PF dues now total Rs 1.8 crore, while gratuity arrears amount to Rs 3 crore. The workers also raised concerns about various other unresolved issues affecting their welfare. Following the gate meeting, representatives of the workers met with the garden’s manager to discuss these issues. Plantation authorities cited an overstock of unsold tea as a contributing factor to the delay in payments. The manager expressed hope that once the tea stock is sold, the situation would improve.

However, workers remain dissatisfied and are pressing for a tripartite meeting with stakeholders to address their concerns. In the absence of a resolution, they have threatened to intensify their protest.

“There are 780 of us working here and we are being asked to work without receiving our dues,” said Indrajit Das, a worker at the plantation. “Today’s two-hour protest was a warning. If the management fails to take concrete action, we will have no choice but to escalate our movement.”