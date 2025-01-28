Kumki elephants: Jaldapara Forest Div proposes 11 new rest shelters

Alipurduar: The Jaldapara Forest Division has submitted a proposal to the state Forest department for the construction of 11 new rest shelters, known as Pilkhanas, for the Kumki elephants of Jaldapara. Additionally, the division expects the construction of seven new shelters — both small and large — to be completed by February.

According to Forest department sources, the seven new Pilkhanas will collectively accommodate around 20 elephants. Unlike traditional shelters made of wood and thatched roofs, the new structures are being built using concrete and will stand approximately 30 feet tall. These upgraded facilities are designed to protect elephants from harsh weather conditions, including winter, summer and monsoon.

Each small rest shelter can house two elephants side by side, while the larger ones can accommodate up to four. Notably, the largest Pilkhana, located at the famous Holong camp, can easily shelter seven to eight elephants.

The estimated cost of constructing a small shelter is Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh, while a large shelter costs around Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh. These shelters are strategically located deep within the forest, near camps, watchtowers and beat offices to ensure better monitoring and support for the elephants.

“Our seven new Pilkhanas will become operational by February,” said Navojit De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park. “Proposals for 11 additional shelters have already been submitted to the state and work will commence once we receive approval from higher authorities.”

Kumki elephants, along with forest workers, play a crucial role in safeguarding Jaldapara National Park, particularly in monitoring the park’s one-horned rhino population.

Regarded as invaluable assets to the Forest department, these trained elephants are maintained year-round under the guidelines of the “Captive Elephant Manual.”

Jaldapara National Park, which has the highest number of Kumki elephants in the state — currently 72 — relies heavily on these elephants for patrolling and maintaining ecological balance within the sanctuary.