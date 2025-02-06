‘Kumbha Snan Mahotsav’ to be held in Hooghly’s Triveni

Kolkata: Those who are unable to go to Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for various reasons, have a reason to cheer about. ‘Kumbha Snan Mahotsav’ is also going to be held in the historical Triveni of Hooghly district from February 11 to 13.

For many Hindus’, Triveni in Bengal is the next place after Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and its references are found in ancient history, epics, Mangal Kavya, literature etc. It is also claimed that the Kumbha Mela was held approximately 700 years ago in Hooghly Triveni. Like Prayagraj, Triveni in Hooghly district is also one of the spiritual centres for the traditional people of Indian religion.

In order to bring back this old tradition and glory, the Triveni Kumbh Parichalan Samiti will be organising the Bengali Triveni Kumbh Snan Mahotsav at the Saptarshi Ghat from February 11 to 13 and the ‘Shahi Snan’ will take place on February 12. Before the festival begins, a Bhoomi Puja will be held at a local field on the banks of Ganges.During the three-day festival, there will be a huge gathering of saints and religious people and different cultural programmes will be held, said the organisers.

Thousands of lamps will be lit at Saptarshi Ghat. It is said that on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, the saints on their way back after taking bath in the Ganges used to stay here in Hooghly Triveni. This bath was usually taken in the month of Magh.