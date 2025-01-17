Kumbh Mela: North Dinajpur man helps Kolkata woman reunite with her kin

Kolkata: A man from North Dinajpur helped an elderly woman reunite with her family after she got lost at the Kumbh Mela a couple of days ago.

According to police, the elderly woman Krishna Sarkar of Mukundapur had been to Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with her daughter Ruma Halder. They reached Prayagraj on January 10. During the holy dip in the Ganges, Krishna somehow got separated from her daughter in the crowd. She tried to locate her but failed. The Kumbh Mela committee also failed to trace the elderly woman’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kundu, a resident of Islampur in North Dinajpur, who was also at the mela spotted Krishna crying under a tree. He found the woman was from Bengal. Krishna told him she is from Mukundapur in Kolkata. Sanjay decided to take her with him. Despite being a resident of North Dinajpur, Sanjay brought the elderly woman to Kolkata.

On Friday, Sanjay along with Krishna went to Purba Jadavpur Police Station and narrated the matter to the cops. She failed to remember her home address. Police took her picture and circulated it in some local WhatsApp groups. Armed with her photo, three police officers and patrolling police personnel started asking local people. A person identified Krishna and told the cops the area she lives in.

Police went to the area and located her residence. Later, Krishna’s son Debasish Sarkar was asked to come to the police station.

She was then handed over to him. Police also praised Sanjay for his humanitarian gesture. Sources said her daughter was later informed by other family members about the matter.