Kumartuli’s changing topography: From idol-making hub to cultural hotspot

Kolkata: With Durga Puja just 45 days away, Kumartuli—Kolkata’s centuries-old potters’ colony—is abuzz with activity. For generations, this narrow-laned neighbourhood has been synonymous with idol-making, sending idols of Goddess Durga not only across Bengal but also to other parts of India and abroad. The days leading up to the Puja remain the busiest, as artisans sculpt clay, paint faces and adorn the goddess with finery.

But Kumartuli today is more than just a hub of craftsmanship; it has become a cultural hotspot where tradition intertwines with modern urban life. Once known only for its potters and workshops, the lanes now bustle with photographers, vloggers and models who flock here to capture its unique blend of heritage and artistry. Pre-wedding photoshoots have become a common sight, while young people gather at the newly-sprung cafés and tea stalls that dot the area. Over cups of coffee, they chat and observe the idol-making process, turning Kumartuli into a space where art, leisure and lifestyle merge.

This transformation reflects how Kumartuli has embraced change while preserving its roots. Artisans continue to experiment with new forms and techniques without compromising on tradition. One striking example is artist Indrajit Paul’s innovation this year—a Durga idol with eyes designed using american diamonds, creating a glowing 3D effect. The shimmering eyes not only draw admiration but also symbolise how Kumartuli’s creativity adapts to contemporary tastes while staying deeply traditional. Paul stated: “The eyes are considered to be the soul of the idol. By using american diamonds, I wanted to highlight that divine glow in a new way.”

Another instance of Kumartuli adapting to changing times is the increasing demand for fiber-glass idols, especially for export. Unlike traditional clay figures, fiber-glass idols are lighter, durable and easier to ship overseas, making them popular among Puja organisers abroad. While some purists feel the shift moves away from age-old clay traditions, Mintu Paul, an well-known artisan, sees it as a necessary innovation to sustain global demand and keep Kumartuli’s craft alive across borders.

Thus, Kumartuli stands at the intersection of continuity and change—where clay and craft meet cameras and cafés and where centuries-old rituals harmonise with modern imagination. As Durga Puja approaches, the neighbourhood reminds us that tradition is not static; it evolves, keeping pace with the world while retaining its timeless essence.