Kumartuli sees reduced footfall amid RG Kar protests

Kolkata: With less than a month before Durga Puja, Kumartuli, a renowned hub for Durga idol-making in Kolkata, is experiencing a notable decrease in visitors.



Traditionally bustling with crowds and international tourists, the area is seeing a reduced influx this year, attributed largely to the recent RG Kar rape and murder case.

Millennium Post visited Kumartuli to assess the situation. Despite the ongoing preparations for the grand festival, artisans reported the presence of fewer photographers, bloggers, and media personnel compared to previous years.

One artisan said: “Our business remains steady, but the usual buzz from photographers and bloggers is missing. This reduction in promotion has impacted our visibility and outreach.”

Another artisan highlighted the adverse effects of the monsoon season on their work.

“The monsoon has delayed our progress. We had planned to colour the idols by August, but the heavy rains have forced us to postpone this work,” he explained.

Apart from the footfall, the RG Kar case has affected the emotional well-being of

the artisans.

An elderly artisan, alluding to the rape and murder victim, said: “We have already immersed our Durga idol before the festival. The recent events are deeply troubling. As makers of Devi Durga, she was our Durga too. If she were alive, she would have witnessed this year’s Puja. This incident has deeply affected us emotionally. While we lack the means to participate in protests we all want justice for her.”