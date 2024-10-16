‘Kumari’ Puja: 51 young girls worshipped in 49-yr-old tradition

Kolkata: The annual Kumari Puja, honouring 51 young girls, took place at the Satipith Kankalitola, upholding a beloved tradition that has been celebrated for 49 years. This significant ritual coincides with the eve of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja and attracts crowds from Birbhum and surrounding districts, including many visitors from Kolkata.



The origins of this unique celebration trace back to 49 years ago, when Budhadeb Chattopadhyay of Kapastikuri village experienced a dream revelation. Inspired, he decided to worship 51 Kumaris beneath the Panchabati tree, symbolising the complete form of Goddess Sati, whose body was divided into 51 parts. Each Kumari thus represents one of these sacred fragments, making the ritual deeply meaningful.

Every year, girls aged between 5 to 9 from nearby villages are carefully selected to participate in this auspicious occasion. On the day of the worship, they are adorned in traditional red-bordered sarees, embodying the festive spirit. Following the rituals, offerings are made to all the Kumaris and after the Puja, these offerings are generously distributed among the gathered devotees.

This year, the temple committee reported that approximately 5,000 people received offerings, highlighting the communal involvement and significance of this cherished ritual.

The event not only reinforces local traditions but also fosters a sense of unity and cultural pride among the villagers.

As crowds gathered to witness the festivities, the atmosphere was filled with devotion and joy, reaffirming the importance of the Kumari Puja in the cultural landscape of Bengal. The ongoing success of this event reflects its deep-rooted significance and the community’s commitment to

preserving their rich heritage.