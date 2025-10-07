Kumargram: BJP MLA faces public outrage

Alipurduar: Tensions escalated in Kumargram block as BJP MLA Manoj Oraon faced public outrage while distributing relief in the flood-hit Bittibari area.

Reports indicate that two BJP women workers were injured and a vehicle was vandalised amid protests by locals. Residents alleged that CISF personnel, deployed for the MLA’s security, resorted to baton charges, which triggered a scuffle.

On Tuesday, Manoj Kumar Oraon and his supporters reached remote flood-affected villages to deliver relief materials. Frustrated residents reportedly shouted “Go back” slogans, and clashes ensued as some villagers wrestled batons from the CISF personnel. Stones were allegedly thrown at the convoy, shattering vehicle windows.

Four women BJP supporters were injured in the incident.

Oraon said: “I do not understand why Trinamool workers lost their temper during a disaster. Is this the time for politics? I came to stand by the people, yet I am repeatedly attacked.”

Trinamool district president Prakash Chik Baraik said: “The flood occurred on Sunday, yet today the BJP MLA and his workers came here for a photo opportunity under the guise of distributing relief. Locals are now realising that the BJP prioritises show over genuine work.”