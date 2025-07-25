Kumarganj PS sets record in utilisation of 15th Finance Commission funds

BALURGHAT: Kumarganj Panchayat Samiti (PS) in South Dinajpur has set a remarkable record by utilising 99.32 per cent of the funds received under the 15th Finance Commission for the fiscal year 2024-25. Out of the Rs 70 lakh sanctioned by the state, the Panchayat Samiti has already spent nearly the entire amount on various development projects, securing the top position among the eight Panchayat Samitis in the district in terms of fund utilisation.

The total fund included Rs 42 lakh under the Tied Grant, meant for sanitation, toilets and drinking water facilities and Rs 28 lakh under the Untied Grant, designated for infrastructural work such as roads and solar lighting.

These funds were strategically spent to enhance public services across different areas under the Kumarganj Panchayat Samiti.

At present, only around Rs 30,000 remains unutilised, which officials say will be spent shortly. This continues the Panchayat Samiti’s consistent track record—it had also topped the district in fund utilisation during the 2023-24 financial year under the 14th Finance Commission.

Expressing satisfaction, Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Uma Roy said: “This success is the result of the collective efforts of our staff and officials.

Our commitment is to continue working towards the holistic development of the local population.”