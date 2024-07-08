Kumarganj College in crisis due to decline in student enrolment

BALURGHAT: Kumarganj College is facing a severe crisis as its student enrollment strength continues to decline, putting the administration under strain. Established in 2016 under the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the college currently accommodates only 400 students.



College authorities had hoped the enrollment would reach around 700. However, the number stands at 580 for the current academic year. This has significantly affected the college’s operational funds. The college administration cited financial constraints resulting in non-payment of salaries to contractual Group C and D employees over the past two years. Recently-appointed Principal, Dipak Mandal, who took charge three months ago, expressed concerns over the situation. He stated: “Since its establishment in 2016, the college has faced various challenges. Moreover, the declining enrollment remains a significant issue. However, if we can increase our student intake to nearly 1000, we may overcome this crisis.”Addressing the media, Group C worker Anaj Kumar Sarkar who had donated his land for the college building, said: “Kumarganj College commenced its journey in 2016 at Kumarganj Higher Secondary School premises due to the absence of a permanent building. Construction of the new college building began gradually, and in 2018, operations were shifted to the new premises.”

Initially, the college started with 400 students and subsequently, under the leadership of former College Council Chairman Ujjwal Kumar Basak, steps were taken to recruit 16 Group C and D employees through written and oral examinations.

“From 2016 to 2018, we received regular salaries as there were no problems with the college funds. Asit Kumar Pal was the first Principal of the college. We have not received regular salaries since 2018,” he said.