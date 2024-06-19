Kumarganj Block admin takes responsibility of 3 minors

BALURGHAT: It’s been six months since their mother died in a fire. Nearly two months ago, their father left for Uttar Pradesh to work as a migrant labourer. The three minor children have been living on the neighbour’s balcony because their triple-walled house was completely destroyed by recent stormy rains. All their essential documents, including ration cards, were lost in the fire. They are now in a helpless state in the Bhuniyapara of South Dinajpur’s Kumarganj Block.The eldest child, Sunil Bhuniya, is only 8-years-old. The middle child, Rabi, is six and the youngest is only 2-years-old. The baby has just learned to walk.



“We have no food and no shelter and we now spend our days on a neighbour’s balcony,” Sunil stated. The situation becomes even more heartbreaking when Sunil cooks rice for his younger brothers.

Sunil and Rabi attend Radhanagar Primary School in the village. Sunil has to bring his 2-year-old brother with him to school. The baby sleeps on one side of the classroom after eating the school’s midday meal, under the teacher’s watch. While the teacher does his best to help after school hours, it is not enough.

“The fire that destroyed our house was followed by a storm that destroyed the remaining structure. We hardly have any clothes left,” Sunil lamented.

Bhuniyapara is a village of poor day labourers, with most men working as migrant labourers. Village school teacher Rakesh Kundu said: “The suffering of these three brothers is unbearable. They have no home after the fire. They now live on the porch of a neighbour’s house. Sunil cooks rice for his brothers. We see this during school hours. They need administrative help urgently, or the situation could become dire. The youngest child isn’t eating the midday meal rice.” Upon hearing about the situation, the BDO of Kumarganj block visited Bhuniyapara. Kumarganj Panchayat Samiti president Uma Roy and some Mohana Panchayat representatives were also present.

Shribas Biswas, BDO, said: “I came to the spot after learning about the situation from the locals. We provided several items, including clothes and food, from the block and Panchayat administration. The children are being accommodated and we are trying to arrange housing and employment for their father when he returns. All their necessary documents were burnt in the fire and we are working on renewing them.”