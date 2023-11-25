Kulti Stn: Train movement affected

Kolkata: Train movement at Kulti Station was controlled for nearly an hour after a few spare and unused wires of signal and telecom department placed near Kulti Foot Over Bridge caught fire at around 7:50 am on Saturday. No casualty was reported.



The incident led to bunching up of trains and two long distance trains, including Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express and Dhanbad-Patna

Express, were delayed enroute for short duration.

The fire was extinguished by 8:40 am. Thereafter, normal train movement in the route resumed.

According to Railway officials, the fire broke out only at spare cables and no fixed assets were affected.

Meanwhile, an integrated mega traffic and power block has been planned in Howrah-Burdwan Chord, Howrah-Bandel-Naihati, Burdwan-Howrah and Khana-Gumani

section over Howrah Division on Sunday.

Train services in these routes will be regulated. One train will be cancelled from Howrah, Naihati, Tarakeswar and Azimganj while two trains will be cancelled from Bandel and Katwa. The block will be taken for the maintenance work of tracks, signals and overhead electrification (OHE).

Thirty-four days of traffic block has been taken on Up Naihati branch line from Saturday to January 3 for relaxation of speed restriction in Bandel-Naihati branch line.