Kultali shootout: Prime accused says tunnel was built for pisciculture

Kolkata: The prime accused of the Kultali shootout, Saddam Sardar, who was arrested late on Wednesday night from Banirdhal area has reportedly claimed that he had built the tunnel under his bed for pisciculture.

Sources said, during interrogation, Saddam told the cops that he earns livelihood from pisciculture. He had planned for pisciculture of catfish (magoor) and that is why had built the tunnel. Saddam also had planned to put a net on the end of the tunnel but had to back off as the villagers did not allow him to do so.

Saddam, along with another person identified as Mannan Khan, who allegedly was providing him shelter, were arrested late on Wednesday night. On Thursday, Palash Chandra Dhali, Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur PD in a press conference said that on July 15 morning when police went to Poytarhat village to arrest Saddam, his brother Sairul fired at police. At the same time Sardar was snatched away by a mob and he managed to flee. Police arrested three from the spot, including two women. During an investigation, cops found a hidden tunnel inside Saddam’s house which ended up in a nearby canal. Since then police conducted raids in several places but failed to trace him.

On Wednesday night, cops tracked down Sardar through a mobile phone tower location to a place on the bank of Thakuran River. A large contingent of police force surrounded the area by setting up multiple perimeters and nabbed Sardar. Police had also informed on Thursday that Saddam is accused in seven cases including cheating, preparation for dacoity and arms dealing.