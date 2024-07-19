Kultali shootout accused Saddam Sardar in cop net

Kolkata: After two days of intense search operations, cops of Baruipur Police District (PD) arrested the prime accused of the Kultali shootout, Saddam Sardar along with another person, who is said to be a local CPI(M) leader, for providing shelter.



Late on Wednesday night, acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a place on the bank of the Thakuran River and nabbed the duo from a temporary hut.

On Thursday, Palash Chandra Dhali, Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur PD in a press conference said that a person was duped of Rs 12 lakh approximately by Sardar on the pretext of selling wigs.

Based on the complaint filed at the Joynagar Police Station by the victim, the police registered a case. During the probe, cops learnt about Sardar and on July 15 morning, police went to Poytarhat village to arrest him. SP further claimed that after detaining Sardar, his brother Sairul brought out a firearm and fired at police while Sardar was snatched away by a mob and managed to flee. Police arrested three from the spot, including two women.

After the incident, another FIR was registered against Sardar, Sairul and others and during an investigation, cops found a hidden tunnel inside Sardar’s house which ended up in a nearby canal. Since then police conducted raids in several places but failed to trace Sardar.

On Wednesday night, cops tracked down Sardar through a mobile phone tower location to a place on the bank of Thakuran River.

A large contingent of police force surrounded the area by setting up multiple perimeters and nabbed Sardar. Also, police arrested another person identified as Mannan Khan who is said to be a local CPI(M) leader who allegedly provided shelter to Sardar.

“So far, we came to know that Sardar has been accused in seven cases in the past several years including cheating, preparation for dacoity and arms dealing. We will take him in our custody and interrogate to find out more details about his illegal businesses,” said Dhali.

SP further added that it is a gang of about 14 persons which was operating for several years.