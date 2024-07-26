Kultali: Firearms recovered from Saddam Sardar’s residence

Kolkata: Police have seized several firearms from the house of Saddam Sardar of Poytarhat in Kultali of South 24-Parganas who was arrested for allegedly duping a businessman and also attacking cops.

Police also recovered a few idols made out of some sort of metal and came to know about another house of the accused.

On July 15 morning when cops of Baruipur Police District (PD) went to Poytarhat village to arrest Saddam, a mob surrounded the police team demanding release of the accused. Meanwhile, his brother Sairul Sardar brought out a firearm and fired at the cops. While a police team was taking cover, Saddam was snatched away by a mob and he managed to flee.

Late on July 17 night, Saddam was arrested from a place on the bank of Thakurani River. Police also arrested another person identified as Mannan Khan who is said to be a local CPI(M) leader and provided shelter to Saddam. In police custody, Saddam was asked about the tunnel which was found by cops during a search of his house. Saddam reportedly claimed that the tunnel was made for pisciculture. Now Saddam told the cops about the firearms which were seized on Wednesday night. However, Sairul is still

evading arrest.