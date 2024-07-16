Kultali: Cops shot at while arresting accused

Kolkata: Police were attacked while cops were about to arrest an accused in a cheating case on Monday morning at Kultali in South 24-Parganas where the police personnel were allegedly shot at.

Police have arrested two women in connection with the incident of Monday but the accused who was snatched away from the police managed to flee.

However, Superintendent of Police (SP), of Baruipur Police District (PD), Palash Chandra Dhali reportedly said that whether the shootout had taken place or not is subject to investigation. He reportedly admitted that the firearms were brandished.

According to sources, the accused identified as Saddam Laskar of Poytarhat at Jalaberia 2 Panchayat was accused in a cheating case where he allegedly sold an idol claiming it to be made of gold.

Also, the accused is suspected to be involved in the buying and selling of stolen gold as well.

On Monday morning when a police team went to Poytarhat to arrest Laskar, his family members attacked the cops.

Though Laskar was caught by the policemen, his family members took him away from the cops. It is further alleged that about two rounds of bullets were fired at the police. However, no one was hurt. Massive manhunt is on to nab Laskar.