Kulik Bird Sanctuary: Migratory birds arrive a week earlier than usual

Raiganj: Migratory birds have begun flocking to the Kulik Bird Sanctuary in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, a full week earlier than usual, thanks to early monsoon rains. Typically arriving in the second week of June, these birds have already started nesting and mating, delighting visitors and officials alike.

Kulik Bird Sanctuary was set up at the west bank of Kulik River in Raiganj with 1.30 sq km of land in 1985. This is now the largest bird Sanctuary in Asia in respect of bird numbers. Every year numerous migratory species of birds, including Asian Open Bill Stork, Egret, Night Heron and Cormorants from South Asian countries and coastal areas, converge in this sanctuary. The birds typically begin arriving in the second week of June and engage in nesting, mating, giving birth and training the young ones for flying and then they start to depart the sanctuary in November. However, this year birds started arriving in the first week of June. As the entry fee of Kulik Bird Sanctuary was withdrawn around one-and-a-half-years ago, visitors throng to the sanctuary everyday. Annual counts reveal that 99,393 birds landed in 2022 in the sanctuary. Numbers dipped to 78,141 in 2023 following a prolonged dry spell but recovered to 96,719 in 2024. With early rains continuing this June, expectations are high for an even larger influx.

Debojit Sarkar, a visitor, praised the sight of early arrivals and said: “We had planned to see the aviary, aquarium and the butterfly park. However, the migratory birds have already arrived. It was a delightful sight. The beauty of the sanctuary grows with the sighting of the birds on the trees.”

Bhupen Biswakarma, the divisional forest officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division, stated: “This year, enhanced by early monsoonal activity, over 50 per cent of expected migratory birds have already reached the sanctuary. Arrivals will continue till late July. We’re optimistic bird numbers will exceed those of the past years.”