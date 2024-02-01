KTP app: City police introduces UPI system for spot-fine payment

Kolkata Police has introduced spot-fine payment through UPI system in the KTP app for the convenience of the traffic cops as well as for the people.

This move comes in the wake of problems faced by the traffic cops while prosecuting traffic rule violators using the e-challan machines which were taking more time than the existing Kolkata Traffic Police (KTP) smartphone application.

Sources said that it takes about two to three minutes to prosecute an offender through the KTP smartphone app. On the contrary, the NIC e-challan app, which is installed in a POS machine, takes more time due to some technical reasons.

However, these machines were found to be useful when the persons getting prosecuted wished to pay the fine using the UPI system. As the e-challan machines were taking more time than the KTP app, senior Kolkata Police officials were mulling to add the UPI system to the application. About one and a half months ago a trial was started in four traffic guards. After finding it useful, the QR code system was installed in every traffic Sergeant’s profile in the KTP app about 15 days ago.

“The new update in the KTP app is very much useful as handling a POS machine and handling a smartphone are not the same. Also, we do not need to provide any slip to the person getting prosecuted while using the KTP app,” said a traffic cop. However, the newly added system is facing some technical errors on some occasions. The matter has been informed to the competent authority.