Krishnanagar: Fish trader shot at by 2 miscreants

Kolkata: A fish trader was allegedly shot by two miscreants after he allegedly refused to give money on Friday at Krishnanagar in Nadia.

According to sources, Biswanath Ghosh and his brother Samir Ghosh of Nagendranagar in Krishnanagar deal in fish at Patrbazar Market. Everyday, they used to buy fish from the Goaribazar wholesale fish market. On Friday, when they went to the wholesale fish market, two miscreants allegedly demanded money from them. When Biswanath refused, one of the accused brought out a firearm and shot him.

The bullet hit Biswanath on his leg. Meanwhile, Samir tried to stop the miscreants but he was also shot at but the bullets missed Samir. Biswanth, who was shot on his leg, fell on the road and was unable to move.

Hearing the gunshots, when the other fish traders gathered, the accused duo fled. Biswanath was rushed to Shaktinagar District Hospital where he has been admitted. Biswanth alleged that the accused persons had also snatched away about Rs 40,000 from him. Police have registered a case and started a probe. Till last reports came in, no one was arrested in connection with the incident.